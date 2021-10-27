Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

