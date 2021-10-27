Needham & Company LLC Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,941,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 196,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tenable by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

