Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NLC stock remained flat at $C$6.26 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 621,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,424. The company has a quick ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$884.82 million and a P/E ratio of 68.68. Neo Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.54.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neo Lithium will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

