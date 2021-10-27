NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.42% of NeoGames worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 27.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGMS stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $832.11 million and a P/E ratio of 97.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

