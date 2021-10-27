Netbox Coin Tops One Day Volume of $171,257.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $171,257.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00131860 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,019,383 coins and its circulating supply is 76,351,241 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.