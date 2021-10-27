NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack Sells 2,700 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $964.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
