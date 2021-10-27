NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack Sells 2,700 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $964.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

