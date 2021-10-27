New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,838,113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NECA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 181,749,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,630,453. New America Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

New America Energy Company Profile

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

