New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFE opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

