New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMFC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

