New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 336,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,504,709 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $13.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

