NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $598,564.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $598,564.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,179,227,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,138,995,470 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

