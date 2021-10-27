NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 586.0% in October

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 586.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NSRCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

