NFTb Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $36.78 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

