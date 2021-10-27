NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $130,665.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $86.44 or 0.00146067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00071477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,089.96 or 0.99850604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.01 or 0.06718694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002581 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

