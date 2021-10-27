Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in October

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,720. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.