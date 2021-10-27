Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in October

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,720. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

