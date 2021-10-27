Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.39

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 203419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 16.8% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

