Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.39

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 203419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 16.8% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.
