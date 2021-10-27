Noir (NOR) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $120,520.29 and $237.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00106220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.00421161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,479,961 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

