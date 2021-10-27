Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.32 ($6.25).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOKIA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.