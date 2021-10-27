NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $$52.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

