Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

