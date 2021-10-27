Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
NHYDY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
