North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 3,101.5% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,026. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $5,692,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,492,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

