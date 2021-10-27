Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in October

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 65,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,726. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

