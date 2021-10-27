NSI Retail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 331,854 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,619,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 16.6% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $379.73. 684,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,460,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

