NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $67.42 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 490,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,424,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $144.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.