NSI Retail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,734 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

