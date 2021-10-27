Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $64.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,878 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

