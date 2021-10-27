NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. 7,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,741.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

