Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

