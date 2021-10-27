Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
