Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NUO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 28,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,682. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.