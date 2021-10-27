nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 55.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

