NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.88% of NVR worth $865,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,870.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,031.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,963.77. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

