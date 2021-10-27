Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $2.70. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 4,752,017 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at $189,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

