Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson Acquires 631 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $11,162.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

