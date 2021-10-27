Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $392.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 328332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($5.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.42. The stock has a market cap of £692.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

