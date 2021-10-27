OAX Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $606,384.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

