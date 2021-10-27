Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 1.9%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.30 ($0.98). Approximately 666,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 703,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.75 ($1.00).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

About Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.