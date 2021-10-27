Olin (OLN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Olin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

10/18/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, the Epoxy segment is exposed to cost headwinds in raw materials such as natural gas and benzene. Higher commodity costs might also affect Winchester margins.”

9/13/2021 – Olin is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,080. Olin Co. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,290,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

