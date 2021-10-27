Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston Sells 10,451 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OMCL traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,316. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

