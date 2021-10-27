ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $677,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.