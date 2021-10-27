On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 439 ($5.74).

LON OTB traded down GBX 19.94 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 317.56 ($4.15). 179,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.24 million and a P/E ratio of -17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

