Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 682.1% in October

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 682.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTLC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 45,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,176. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.