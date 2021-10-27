Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Trading 9.9% Higher

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.73. 5,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 129,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

