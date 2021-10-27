OpenDAO Price Tops $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00209106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00098904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

