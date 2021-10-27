OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,048.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $89,048.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

