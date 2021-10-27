Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 418,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Oracle worth $252,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

