O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $29.250-$29.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $29.25-29.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.95. 619,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.46.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.