O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.25-29.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.90-13.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.72 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $29.250-$29.450 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $600.46.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.95. 619,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day moving average is $573.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

