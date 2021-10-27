OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Down 97.3% in October

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 265,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,872. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

