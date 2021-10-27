Ormat Technologies (ORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ormat Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1,168.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $51,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

