Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.670-$0.720 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.67-0.72 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 66.97. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

